An ambitious project to let nature reclaim large parts of Wigan from its industrial past reaches a vital new phase

The Wigan Greenheart Landscape Recovery project will create and restore habitats on the areas once dominated by mining and other industry.

It is one of only 22 projects to receive funding through the first phase of the Landscape Recovery scheme announced last year through the DEFRA Environmental Land Management (ELM) schemes.

This historically important industrial landscape, created through the flooding of subsided deep coal mine workings, has gradually been developed into an exciting wetland made up of open water, swamp, reedbed, tall herb fen, wet marshy grassland, meadows and wet woodland.

The Flashes of Wigan and Leigh will benefit from the scheme

The scheme covers a huge area of over 1400 hectares, including the Flashes of Wigan and Leigh National Nature Reserve (NNR), at the heart of the Great Manchester Wetlands Nature Improvement Area (NIA), building links for both wildlife and people through Wigan Greenheart’s green corridors and open spaces.

Patrick Woods, Natural England landscape recovery project liaison officer said: “Landscape Recovery is a fantastic opportunity to work in partnership to restore nature across large areas in a more connected way by offering long-term, bespoke agreements and enabling projects to access private investment.

We are really excited to be working with Wigan Greenheart and all the round one projects to achieve their ambition for nature recovery.”

Already supplying thriving habitats for wildlife and beautiful spaces for people to explore, this project represents an exciting opportunity to continue that work.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for environment at Wigan Council

By prioritising the recovery and protection of threatened species such as the willow tit and bittern and benefiting many other important native species including the water vole, reed bunting and great crested newt. The grasslands will continue to be improved for a range of plants including orchids all of which will help to conserve the pollinator species within this rich landscape.

Dr Mark Champion, senior landscape recovery officer for the Lancashire Wildlife Trust, said: “This project is vitally important to protect rare and threatened species like the willow tit and bittern by transforming and connecting their habitats. The genuine excitement when you encounter these birds for the first time is pretty astonishing.”

A key goal of the project is also to encourage more local residents to visit Wigan’s Greenheart, providing more opportunities to discover, enjoy and connect with the the nature on their doorstep.

Dr Mark Champion, Senior Landscape Recovery Officer for the Lancashire Wildlife Trust

There will be events, activities, learning and volunteering opportunities as part of an innovative community programme, all playing an important role in improving mental and physical health along with confidence and wellbeing.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for environment at Wigan Council, said: “We are deeply proud of our rich industrial heritage and our pioneering efforts in helping the recovery and restoration of this unique landscape.

“Two-thirds of Wigan borough is green space, and we were hugely proud that the Flashes were nationally recognised last year as a National Nature Reserve.

“This scheme is an exciting opportunity to keep developing our Greenheart and provide our residents more opportunities to get closer to nature and explore those fantastic greenspaces that exist throughout the borough.”

Richard Topley, Forestry England pperations manager, added: “Over the past few decades, Forestry England has successfully transformed a number of previously industrial sites into beautiful timber producing forest environments, including Viridor, Byrom Woods and Barlows Farm.