An £880k cash boost transform popular community locations across Wigan

Projects totalling more than £880k will help to transform a host of facilities using funds from housing developers passed on to the town hall.

They follow on from the council’s announcement earlier this year that £8m had been allocated to major infrastructure projects also in Standish, Lowton and Golborne.

Many of the schemes are scheduled to be complete in the next two years with Golborne Library, Ashfield Park, Standish Mineral Line and the popular Golborne Bonc recreation area among the locations for development.

Ashfield Park is one of the areas to be transformed

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environment and transport, said: “The allocation of these section 106 contributions has been a thorough process with important consultation with our residents in these areas.

“We’re delighted to reach this stage as these schemes will rejuvenate the local area and will create a lasting impact.”

In Golborne, the works include new play equipment, an outdoor gym and footpath improvements at the popular Golborne Bonc recreation area.

Golborne Library will be upgraded

Improvements to Winton Road play area and the resurfacing of Bank Street car park are also included.

St Mary’s Community Hall, Lowton and Golborne Library will both undergo refurbishment projects.

In Standish, the works will see new facilities at Ashfield Park, an extension of the Standish Mineral Line cycling and walking route, plus drainage works at Southlands Rec.

Environmental schemes at Almond Brook and Robin Hill playing fields are included along with improvements works at the Pole Street car park.

Standish Mineral Line will be extended to connect with planned new housing developments and provide residents with an active travel option for local journeys to Standish centre and local facilities

A council survey held last year attracted almost 5,000 responses and 11,000 comments on proposals for Standish, Lowton and Golborne, which have seen significant development in recent years.

The plans were designed to provide a boost to community, play and open space projects with funds received from housing developers to offset the impact of new-build schemes in these three areas.

To ensure the funds covered all aspects permitted through section 106 funding requirements, the programme of works have been split into ‘large-scale’ and ‘small-scale’ schemes.

Major infrastructure improvements, also funded through this pot of section 106 funding, were announced by Wigan Council in June.

In Lowton, discussions remain ongoing regarding funding for Lowton Hub, which will serve as match funding with Sport England for the creation of a new facility for the Judo Club and serve the wider community.

A further announcement on this section is expected soon.

Coun Prescott added: “Once again, I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the consultation process.