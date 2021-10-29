Anger at big home rent rise in the Wigan borough

Mike Amesbury was concerned to learn about Placefirst’s actions while campaigning in the recent Leigh West council by-election.

Its sister company Revive Real Estate has put up rents by between £50 and £150 per month on homes it bought earlier this year, affecting about 130 properties in the Leigh West and Lowton areas. It pushes rent levels up to the maximum local housing benefit limit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Anderton (left) and Mr Amesbury

“Originally these houses would have been built with affordability in mind. Bumping up rents – with huge rises in some cases – and at just a month’s notice, is socially irresponsible especially given Leigh West has been officially defined a ‘left behind’ deprived community.

“How are those on low and fixed incomes expected to find this extra money? Energy and food bills are on the rise, Universal Credit has been cut and a National Insurance rise is around the corner.

“This, as the nation is only just emerging from a pandemic that has impacted on people’s health as well as their income in many cases.

“For those in receipt of housing benefit, it will mean the cash-strapped local authority, ie the taxpayer, picking up the extra cost.”

Tenants have told Mr Amesbury the rent rise has been justified with the promise of renovations but he wants to know when that will materialise as he has seen pictures suggesting some are living in damp conditions.

A spokesperson for Revive Homes said: “As a responsible landlord, we have no intention of forcing out residents.

“We are keen to support and work with them to improve the conditions of their homes to a standard that is expected and required.

“We have committed to continue investing over the coming years to achieve this, while delivering a great service, and we have already made excellent progress towards this goal. However, the scale of the investment needed means, unfortunately, that some form of rise in rent is necessary. We recognise that this is difficult, and we have ensured that rents for existing tenants are in line with the local housing allowance (LHA) as set by the local council for this type of property.

“In addition, we are enhancing the service to residents, by appointing dedicated residents’ service managers and manning a 24-hour maintenance hotline. We would invite any resident who has concerns about the situation to speak to us.”

Leigh West Labour councillor Dane Anderton said: “It makes me upset to see people having to cope in such circumstances. I’m a governor of a local primary school and a high school. I know housing issues like this put pressure on families which can disrupt a child’s education and life chances.

“It’s heart-breaking to see communities are going to be ripped up because someone’s come in, bought these houses and hiked the rent up by 25 per cent plus.

“Any family facing a £150 increase in rent, with just a month’s notice, on top of increased living costs, would seriously have to consider where is that coming from? What am I cutting back on?”