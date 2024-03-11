Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The unwanted pet was found by a member of the public in the car park of the B&M store in Worthington Way, Marus Bridge and taken to the PAWS Centre in York Street, run by the RSPCA’s Wigan, Leigh and District Branch.

He was later transferred to the charity’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital in Salford by RSPCA animal rescue officer Kelly Nix, where he’s currently receiving ongoing treatment and care.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simba is being looked after in an animcal hospital

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A scan revealed Simba was microchipped but the details were not up-to-date and the information given to the RSPCA officer was that he had been rehomed to another family 15 years ago.

The charity has appealed to anyone with information about Simba - who was found on Sunday February 25 - to contact the charity’s appeals line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018 quoting reference number 01228189.

Kelly said: “We think Simba was most likely abandoned and it must have been a bewildering situation for an elderly cat to find themselves in.

"He’d been left somewhere where he was going to be found - and we’re very thankful to the caring member of the public who took him along to our local clinic - but he was especially vulnerable because of his age.

The pet carrier in which Simba was found

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t know why he was no longer wanted, perhaps it was a cost issue, but for this to happen to him in his twilight years is very sad.”

From June 10 this year it will be a legal requirement to microchip pet cats in England after they reach 20 weeks of age and owners will also be required to keep their contact details up-to-date on a pet microchipping database.

Last year, the charity received 20,999 reports about an abandoned animal - more than in 2022, 2021 and 2020. Over 1,250 of these incidents were from the Greater Manchester area.

The combined effects of the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis are both thought to be contributing factors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dedicated cost of living hub and telephone helpline (0300 123 0650) has been set up by the RSPCA and pet owners are being urged to seek help if required.