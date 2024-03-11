Animal rescue: elderly cat found abandoned in Wigan car park

An elderly cat called Simba was found huddled on a blanket in a pet carrier after being abandoned in Wigan at the age of 18.
By Charles Graham
Published 11th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
The unwanted pet was found by a member of the public in the car park of the B&M store in Worthington Way, Marus Bridge and taken to the PAWS Centre in York Street, run by the RSPCA’s Wigan, Leigh and District Branch.

He was later transferred to the charity’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital in Salford by RSPCA animal rescue officer Kelly Nix, where he’s currently receiving ongoing treatment and care.

Simba is being looked after in an animcal hospitalSimba is being looked after in an animcal hospital
A scan revealed Simba was microchipped but the details were not up-to-date and the information given to the RSPCA officer was that he had been rehomed to another family 15 years ago.

The charity has appealed to anyone with information about Simba - who was found on Sunday February 25 - to contact the charity’s appeals line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018 quoting reference number 01228189.

Kelly said: “We think Simba was most likely abandoned and it must have been a bewildering situation for an elderly cat to find themselves in.

"He’d been left somewhere where he was going to be found - and we’re very thankful to the caring member of the public who took him along to our local clinic - but he was especially vulnerable because of his age.

“We don’t know why he was no longer wanted, perhaps it was a cost issue, but for this to happen to him in his twilight years is very sad.”

From June 10 this year it will be a legal requirement to microchip pet cats in England after they reach 20 weeks of age and owners will also be required to keep their contact details up-to-date on a pet microchipping database.

Last year, the charity received 20,999 reports about an abandoned animal - more than in 2022, 2021 and 2020. Over 1,250 of these incidents were from the Greater Manchester area.

The combined effects of the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis are both thought to be contributing factors.

A dedicated cost of living hub and telephone helpline (0300 123 0650) has been set up by the RSPCA and pet owners are being urged to seek help if required.

This year the RSPCA celebrates its 200th birthday. To mark this special anniversary the animal welfare charity wants to inspire one million people to join their movement to improve animals' lives. To find out how you can get involved visit www.rspca.org.uk/200.

