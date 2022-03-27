Anniversary tributes paid to Wigan firefighter who was killed on duty

George Hamilton Maxwell died in a road smash after his fire engine got lost trying to find a blaze in Westhoughton on March 18 1962.

He was a member of the Lancashire County Fire Brigade based at Station Delta 65 – Hindley.

And there was more than one reason why he might not have died that fateful night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fr Norman Price officiating at the ceremony at Hindley Fire Station

One was that he wasn’t supposed to have been on duty, but volunteered when he heard that there was a blaze at an address on Bolton Road, Wingates.

The second is that after failing to find the address, the engine had the misfortune to be in collision with a lorry bearing overhanging girders which inflicted the fatal injuries on Fireman Maxwell at the White Horse junction on Manchester Road.

And the ultimate tragedy is that, due to a communications breakdown by either the police or fire brigade control, the crew had been sent to the wrong address and that the fire was actually at a property on Bolton Road, Bryn Gates.

Station Manager Chris Evans lays flowers at the front of the station.

Fr Norman Price, a retired priest from Westhoughton who still assists the Diocese of Liverpool when required and is a fire service partner with Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Cheshire fire services, officiated at a ceremony outside Hindley Fire Station on Borsdane Avenue.

He said: “It was a tragic and unfortunate series of circumstances which led to George’s death which makes it all the sadder, even 60 years on.”

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here