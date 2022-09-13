Campaigners from Free the Beagles conducted a memorial walk to remember beagle dogs used in toxicology testing and research labs.

The group then held a vigil at which members laid flowers, lit candles, prayed and gave speeches as people gathered round to watch.

Anti-animal testing activists hold memorial walk for beagle dogs and protest against the company, MBR Acres.

They have collected 7,212 signatures so far, but need 100,000 by the end of September so they can send their petition against this testing to be considered for a debate in Parliament.

Campaigner Karen Coup said: “There were a lot of football fans around but to be honest, but they were also interested in what we were doing and actually signed our petitions. They said Wigan is a town of dog-lovers.

"Our activists Camp Beagle camp outside Marshall Bio Resources (MBR Acres), in Cambridgeshire, to speak out against this monstrous cruelty.”

Ms Coup added: “These poor dogs need our help so please join us in our next demonstration on September 24 in Wigan. We need more signatures to help make these poor innocent dogs be free.”

A spokesman for Marshall Bioresources said: "Our animals are happy, healthy, and well cared-for, as evidenced by inspection reports from the Home Office.

“Until legal requirements for safe medicines change, we will continue to breed animals for use in medical research.

"We remain proud of what we do every day because our work allows the progress of medicine to improve the lives of humans and animals.”

