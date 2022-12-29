News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Appeal for help to find next of kin after man dies at home in Wigan borough

Police are appealing for help to trace the next of kin of a man from the borough who has died.

By Gaynor Clarke
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Keith Darby, 58, died at his home on Stanley Street in Atherton and police say there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Read More
Police probing the slaying of Wigan dad Liam Smith search 25 homes and businesse...
Hide Ad

They are seeking help to find his next of kin and shared an appeal for information on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West Facebook page.

Bolton Coroner's Court
Most Popular

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police coroner’s office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687.