Appeal for help to find next of kin after man dies at home in Wigan borough
Police are appealing for help to trace the next of kin of a man from the borough who has died.
By Gaynor Clarke
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Keith Darby, 58, died at his home on Stanley Street in Atherton and police say there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
They are seeking help to find his next of kin and shared an appeal for information on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West Facebook page.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police coroner’s office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687.