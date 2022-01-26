Appeal for help to find to 33-year-old dad missing in Wigan

Daniel Skelton

Father of four Daniel Skelton, 33, was last seen at his home address in the borough on January 16.

He is also believed to have connections in Renfrew, Paisley, Middlesbrough, Redcar, Glasgow and Liverpool.

His disappearance is being treated as high priority by the police.

A social media post said: "Daniel has left his phone, bank card, ID and all of his belongings behind.

"He has also not shown up for work. This isn't like Daniel.

"Someone must know something. Please if anyone knows anything at all, even the smallest piece of information please get in touch.

"Please Daniel get in touch and let us know you're OK."

Anyone who has seen Daniel or knows of his whereabouts should contact police on 101.

Alternatively reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.