Appeal to find missing Wigan borough man
Police have issued an appeal to help find a missing man from Wigan borough.
The man known only as Steven was last seen on Westminster Drive in Leigh at around 8.50am this morning (Monday November 11).
The 34-year-old is described as 5ft 10ins tall of stocky build with short black hair and a black beard.
He was last seen wearing dark grey joggers, black fleece, wellies and a grey hoodie under the fleece.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about him and want to make sure he is safe and well.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting log MSP/06LL/0002795/24.
