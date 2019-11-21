Appeal to help grieving Wigan family move forward after young mum's death

A desperate fund-raising appeal has been launched to support a grieving Wigan family after a young mum died suddenly.

Melissa McCracken, from Scholes, was just 23 when she died last week and now relatives are trying to raise £2,000 to take the financial stress off her mum.

The fund-raiser, launched by Melissa’s cousin Chelsea Foster, is to help cover the costs of her funeral and to provide Christmas presents for her three young children.

And kind-hearted Wiganers have already responded, with the total raised through crowd-funding website Just Giving standing at more than £1,700 on Monday morning.

Chelsea, 23, said: “The appeal is just to help Melissa’s family really. Melissa’s mum’s wish is for her to be buried with her nan and funerals are expensive.

“Her mum is also panicking because the children are going to be living with her and Christmas is a few weeks away.

“Donations were coming in within a couple of hours of me setting the Just Giving page up. It just shows how loved Melissa was. I just want to thank everybody who has already helped and donated. It means the world to us.”

Chelsea said she found out the devastating news about former Rose Bridge High School and Wigan and Leigh College student ’s last week. The official cause of her death has yet to be determined.

Chelsea also paid an emotional tribute to her cousin. She said: “Melissa had a heart of gold. She would do anything for anybody. She always went out of her way to help others.

“She was a brilliant mum who adored her kids. She also loved her mum so much and spent every day with her. She adored her family and we love her so much.”

Chelsea’s mother and father-in-law Helen and Lee Humphreys have also joined in the fund-raising as they run Higher Ince pub The Squirrel.

The watering hole put out a social media message encouraging regulars to support the fund-raising

To find out more or donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/melissa-mccracken