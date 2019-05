Police are appealing for help tracing the family of a Wigan man following his death.

Leslie Paul Evans, 73, died at his home on Marian Place in Bamfurlong on Sunday May 5.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with information about his next of kin should contact the Police Coroners Office on 0161 856 5746.