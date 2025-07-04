Appley Bridge people, places and events pictured in 1998 to 2003

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
Here’s a gallery curated from the Wigan Today picture archive featuring people and events in the village of Appley Bridge.

Pupils of the two local primary schools plus attendees at annual fun days and boat rallies are among those photographed in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

1. Pictures from Appley Bridge 1998 to 2003

. Photo: STAFF

2. Children who entered the fancy dress competition at Appley Bridge Festival

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

3. William Wood had his hands full with ferrets, a pole cat and cuddly crocodile at Appley Bridge Village Festival

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

4. Thomas Chadwick had a smashing time on the plate cracking stall at the Appley Bridge Village Festival

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

