Pupils of the two local primary schools plus attendees at annual fun days and boat rallies are among those photographed in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
1 / 9
Pupils of the two local primary schools plus attendees at annual fun days and boat rallies are among those photographed in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.