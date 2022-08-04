The European Court of Human Rights has refused to intervene ending his family's hopes that his life-support treatment can continue.

His family want him to be taken to a hospice, but doctors have warned there is "considerable risk" in moving him.

Hollie Dance said she wants her son Archie to have a dignified end

Archie's mum Hollie Dance said: “It’s the end, it was the last thing, wasn’t it, and again our country have failed a 12-year-old child.”

The 12-year-old from has been in a comatose state with catastrophic brain damage since being found unconscious at home in Southend on April 7. His mother believes it resulted from him choking while taking part in a viral social media challenge.

What happens to Archie Battersbee?

At the end of a hearing in June, a judge ruled that Archie had died on the day of his MRI scan on May 31 and his life support treatment could stop.

12-year-old Archie Battersbee has been in a coma since April after being found unconscious

Judges have ruled that as he has no realistic chance of recovery and therefore it is in his best interests for life-sustaining medical care to be withdrawn, and his family have seen their many appeals rejected.

They claim Barts Health NHS Trust has told them life support will be withdrawn at 11am unless an application over the hospice move is submitted by 9am.