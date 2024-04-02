Archive pictures: Wigan vets and pets

Here’s a little collection of pictures from our library of borough veterinary surgeries, their staff and lovable patients from over the years especially at Anrich in Wigan and Gilmore’s of Standish to which our photographers have often been invited.
1. Wigan vets and their pet customers
. Photo: STAFF
2. Gilmore Veterinary Surgery in Standish held a party for all dog lovers to bring their family pet to the party and help raise funds for The Northern Greyhound Rescue. Linzi and Max Maiden with dogs Millie and Henry
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Anrich Vets practice manager James Weston, left, and his dad, clinical director Richard Weston, had helped Hardy, a seven-year-old African Spurred tortoise, after he injured his shell and had it repaired at the Wigan veterinary practice
. Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Anrich vetenary nurse Emma Crossland with Poppy, very friendly wire-haired fox terrier puppy found in Lancaster Road, Hindley, in 1997
. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.