Armed Forces Day in Wigan hailed a massive success

The borough’s Armed Forces Day has been hailed a huge success as many lined the streets to pay respects to serving members and veterans.

Wigan Council organised the annual town centre event, which was held in the newly redeveloped Market Place area.

The parade from Mesnes Park to the town centre

Veterans enjoyed a free breakfast on Believe Square from 9am ahead of the parade, which started in Mesnes Park at 10.30am and culminated at Wigan Parish Church.

Following a short service, families, visitors and shoppers enjoyed a fun day in the sunshine with musical entertainment, military vehicles and displays, which acknowledged the dedication and sacrifices of the borough’s armed forces community.

Coun Clive Morgan, Wigan Council’s lead member for armed forces, said: “I would like to thank everyone who attended Armed Forces Day. It is always a poignant event that is very well-attended.

“The whole day was a symbol of thanks to the armed forces for their sacrifices and to the public for their continued support.

Armed Forces Day on The Wiend

"All through the day we received feedback from people telling us how much they enjoyed it and how much they appreciate the effort we go to in Wigan borough on behalf of our armed forces.”