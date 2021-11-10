Artist Luke Jerram brings new art installation to Wigan

Luke Jerram, known for his large-scale public artwork, will bring his new work as part of Light Night Wigan and Leigh - a programme of work celebrating two of the borough’s watercourses.

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for culture at Wigan Council said: “This will be a really exciting and creative event held across two of our Borough’s most iconic areas.

“The Floating Earth at Pennington Flash is set to be a particular highlight, giving Wigan residents, and beyond, the first chance to experience a new perspective on our place on the planet through this incredible vision of the Earth.”

‘Floating Earth’ is a 10m diameter replica of planet Earth, projected with imagery taken directly from NASA. The earth will float on Pennington Flash for 10 days giving visitors a unique experience to view the Earth as though it has impossibly fallen from the sky.

Luke Jerram aims to evoke the ‘overview effect’, first described by author Frank White in 1987. Common features of the experience for astronauts are a feeling of awe for the planet, a profound understanding of the interconnection of all life, and a renewed sense of responsibility for taking care of the environment.

Alongside Floating Earth, there will be a two-day light trail at Wigan Pier which will allow visitors from the borough and beyond the opportunity to explore the canal, towpath and locks by following a trail of light installations between Chapel Lane Bridge and Wigan Pier.

The environmental theme will carry across the installations at Wigan Pier - encouraging audiences to consider ecological issues whilst enjoying the artworks, exploring nature and discovering parts of the waterways that are perhaps new to them.

Councillor Ready added: “The Wigan Pier Quarter will be transformed to give visitors a guide through a light trail filled with incredible artworks. The environmental theme is key - it intrinsically links every piece of work on show while the locations themselves encourage people to enjoy and find out more about the world around them.

“Thanks to the incredible support of our funders and partners, visitors from Wigan and beyond will have the opportunity to experience this fascinating cultural event free of charge.”