Artist to host special bird origami session at a Wigan library to celebrate International Migrants Day

An artist is all set to help a Wigan community mark International Migrants Day – with a crane-making workshop.
By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
11th Dec 2022, 7:29am
The majestic bird is a global symbol of freedom from oppression and is no stranger to the borough’s own open waters..
Although free of charge, Saturday December 17’s coffee-morning style-event, with borough-based origami expert Brian Whitmore, will be asking for donations as a fund-raiser for Ukraine.
All the birds made will eventually be displayed in an art installation.
The event, at Standish Library in Cross Street, starts at 10am.