News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Artist to host special bird origami session at a Wigan library to celebrate International Migrants Day

An artist is all set to help a Wigan community mark International Migrants Day – with a crane-making workshop.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Dec 2022, 7:29am

The majestic bird is a global symbol of freedom from oppression and is no stranger to the borough’s own open waters..

Although free of charge, Saturday December 17’s coffee-morning style-event, with borough-based origami expert Brian Whitmore, will be asking for donations as a fund-raiser for Ukraine.

Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan robbery gang jailed for more than half a century
The crane is a global symbol of freedom from oppression
Most Popular

All the birds made will eventually be displayed in an art installation.

The event, at Standish Library in Cross Street, starts at 10am.

WiganUkraine