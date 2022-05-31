The collaborative piece made by the team is to be displayed at the ‘In Manchester’ exhibition which will be on display at Baribolli Square until Sunday June 5, in central Manchester.

It will be a stand alone art show with just 60 artists featuring in the exhibition and so the selection is a huge achievement for the charity’s members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Atherton with the collaborative art piece which he worked on called, Colourful Journey.

The entry titled Colourful Journey, which members Abby Etchells, Michael Adjeman, Lucy Nightingall and Michael Atherton created during their My Life opportunities sessions, drew inspiration from the spring flowers at the charity’s 84-acre countryside site which they made using a recycled 3D canvas and acrylic paints, part of the charity’s ethos to ‘reuse and recycle.’

Art tutor Janice Rogers, herself an artist, explains the story behind the semi-abstract work as she said: “For this piece we encouraged members to express themselves without limitation and gave them the freedom to learn.

"They really enjoyed trying new materials and techniques, which is why we called the artwork Colourful Journey, because the whole process reflected their own journey, one in which they learnt new skills, exploring, experimenting, and getting lost in the vibrancy of what they were doing.”

My Life supports people of all ages, with and without disabilities, aiming to prevent social isolation and loneliness by connecting people with their communities, providing opportunities for them to learn new things, do something meaningful, meet others, develop lasting friendships and have fun.

Colourful Journey in place at the exhibition.

Manager of the Standish My Life opportunities, Teresa Harfield said: “We’re so proud of Abby, Lucy, Michael and Michael.

“At My Life we ensure our members are taught by the highest calibre professionals in their field.

“As an established artist, Janice has been able to use her skills and experience to guide the members in a way that gives them the freedom to express themselves without any restrictions, whilst learning new skills and it has definitely paid off.

"They own the piece, which is very important.”

Colourful Journey.

To find out more about My Life call 01257 472 900 or email [email protected]