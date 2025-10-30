Town hall bosses have confirmed that Ashton Library is not earmarked for closure, following concerns about its future.

The Grade II-listed building on Wigan Road shut in July last year as extensive repairs were needed to the historic building, particularly to the roof after dry rot was discovered.

Earlier this month, surveyors visited the site with Wigan Council officers as work progresses to assess the extent of what is required to bring it back into use.

Ashton-in-Makerfield South councillor Danny Fletcher previously said he believed repairs would cost around £3m but a budget of only £1m had been allocated, though this has not been confirmed by the council.

A partnership approach to writing a new chapter in Ashton library's history is underway,

It prompted Ashton and Bryn councillors to launch a campaign to save the library and set up the Ashton Infrastructure and Resilience (AIR) Forum to rally support and look at ways to keep it open for future generations.

Hundreds of people joined the forum’s Facebook group, with many people posting messages about what the library means to them, while more than 2,000 residents signed an online petition.

Now, Coun Chris Ready, the council’s cabinet portfolio holder for neighbourhoods and communities, has provided an update on the situation.

He said: “We know how important this Carnegie library is to the community and we are working with expert surveyors to understand what work is needed.

“We want everyone to be on the same page when it comes to the future of this iconic building; this is about keeping Ashton Library open and getting it back up and running.”

Generations of Ashton residents have borrowed books from the library or attended activities there, making it a part of the fabric of life in the area.

With public support behind a campaign to reopen the library, Coun Ready is working with fellow councillors, council officials, stakeholders and Makerfield MP Josh Simons to find a solution.

Mr Simons said: "I know that Ashton and Bryn residents love the library, something they made really clear in the community meetings I helped to run about how to save it.

“It is a beautiful building and it's used so much by our community. I'm going to fight alongside local councillors to do everything we can to save it. I know that the state of the building is a lot worse than we realised before, but it's worth fighting for."

Following the completion of restoration and conservation surveys, which are currently being done by third-party contractors, the council will learn the estimated cost of repairing the historic building.

It is then hoped that a timeline for the building’s restoration can be established.

Coun Ready added: “We’re proud that our libraries across the borough continue to flourish when unfortunately we have seen fellow authorities across the country forced to close them during the past decade.

“Our libraries offer amazing support and facilities; we are working as hard as we can as a council – along with interested parties – to find a solution. Closure is not on our agenda.”

Library services are currently being delivered from The Pavilion at Jubilee Park.