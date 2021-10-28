Aspull British Legion has received funding from the council

With the help of local ward councillors Chris Ready, Laura Flynn and Ron Conway, Aspull Legion has successfully applied for money from the council.

The club’s vice-chair Alan Jones said no time was wasted filling in the application, after being informed the Our Community Recovery Fund was available.

He said: “I was over the moon when we got it. We are working really hard to make the Legion a focal point in our community.”

Aspull British Legion is hosting a party for Halloween

The kids' spooky disco starts at 3pm on October 31, with prizes available for the best costumes and best pumpkins carved.

Entry is free, with the event running until 7pm.

Former Mayor and ward councillor John Hilton is now the chairman of the venue.

He said: “It is like a community centre and a place people feel comfortable in. This is the last British Legion in the borough so we want people to use it.

Coun Ready added: “It has been a real privilege to help. Over the past 12 months, volunteers have given the Legion a face-lift and this is a fantastic venue the village is proud of.”