Baby memories: pictures of Wigan new-borns and their families October to December 2013

New to the world, here are dozens of new-born babies captured on camera by Wigan Today photographers more than a decade ago. The pictures were taken mainly at Wigan Infirmary’s maternity unit between October and December 2013.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st May 2024, 15:45 BST

These tiny tots will look a bit different now!

1. Wigan babies, October to December 2013

. Photo: STAFF

2. Chris and Gill Gange from Ashton with baby Jenson, weighing 8lb 1oz

. Photo: Paul Simpson

3. Martin Bradshaw from Standish with baby Freddie Ray, weighing 7lb 5oz

. Photo: Paul Simpson

4. Amelia-Grace Westhead, born to parents Natasha Wilding and Neil Westhead, of Bradley Lane, Standish, weighing 5lb 1oz

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

