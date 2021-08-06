Bad weather leads to cancellation of outdoor music event in Wigan

Out and About was scheduled to take place on Mesnes Field on Saturday as part of Wigan Arts Festival, with headliners The Magic Numbers joined on the bill by Red Rum Club, Mr Wilson’s Second Liners, Jeramiah Ferarri, Lux, Pink Shirts For Pale People and DJ Clint Boon.

But organisers at The Old Courts announced on Friday morning that the show could not go ahead due to the poor weather conditions that were forecast.

The Magic Numbers were due to headline the event

"Organising our first large outdoor event since the pandemic hit was something the team was excited about, as we felt there was light at the end of the tunnel and hope for everyone in the arts sector. We were looking forward to seeing audiences enjoying live events again. The organising of the event itself has been a huge undertaking for the team and has been in planning for several months. We are all hugely disappointed that we have had to make the decision to cancel."

Ticket-holders are entitled to a full refund, which will be done automatically by Quaytickets and can take five working days. Anyone who does not receive a refund is asked to call 0343 208 6015. Priority booking will also be offered if the event is rescheduled.