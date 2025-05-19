Nicole Messham is a Wigan-based Pre & Postnatal Fitness Specialist and Personal Trainer, known not just for her in-depth knowledge of postpartum recovery, but also for the compassion and care she brings to every session. She leads Barbells and Babies, a thoughtfully designed class that supports mums through safe, effective and empowering movement, with a focus on functional strength, connection, and long-term wellbeing.

Held at Trans4orm in Wigan, Barbells and Babies is more than just a fitness class; it’s a space where mums can rebuild their strength at their own pace, while being guided by someone who truly understands the physical and emotional journey of postpartum recovery. Nicole’s expert approach includes techniques like 360° breathing, pelvic floor activation, and diastasis recti rehab—always tailored to support c-section recovery and individual needs. Deeply passionate about creating community, Nicole offers both paid and free postnatal classes throughout the Wigan borough. Barbells and Babies offers a nurturing environment to connect, move, and grow together.

Follow Nicole on social media and visit her website for upcoming classes, events, and resources. Her mission is simple: to support mums in feeling stronger—physically, mentally, and emotionally—and to remind every woman that she’s not alone on this journey.

