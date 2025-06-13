A Wigan councillor and a florist joined forces to bring joy to complete strangers.

Kirsty Hesketh, who runs Floral Boutique, decided to leave flower boxes in locations around Ashton for passers-by to find.

She hoped it would lift their spirits and put smiles on their faces when they discovered the blooms.

Ashton-in-Makerfield south councillor Danny Fletcher supported the initiative by personally sponsoring four flower boxes and he left them at Jubilee Park, Manor Park, Three Sisters Nature Reserve and Ashton-in-Makerfield Centenary Memorial Garden.

They wrote messages on cards with the flowers to let people know they had been left as an act of kindness and they could take them home.

Kirsty said: “It took off. Everybody was amazed. People didn’t want to pick them up at first, but in the end they did. It gave a real uplift to the community.”

The people who discovered the flowers posted photographs on Facebook sharing their delight.

One woman wrote: “Stumbled across these on my jog around Three Sisters today, made my week. Love it.”

Another wrote: “How lucky was I to find this beautiful display of flowers in Jubilee Park on Friday? Thank you so much Floral Boutique and Danny Fletcher, they really made my day.”

It was the first time Kirsty had shared flowers in this way and she said it was something she had thought about doing for weeks.

She said: “I wanted someone who maybe wasn’t having a great day to find it. I hoped it would lift at least one person, but it seems to have helped hundreds.”

Coun Fletcher said: “The response has been overwhelming. Hundreds of residents have taken to social media to share their delight, with many saying the flowers made their day or brought a smile when they needed it most. It’s a powerful reminder that even the simplest gestures can have a profound effect on people’s well-being.

"As lead member for public health and leisure at Wigan Council, I see every day how important it is to support mental health and community well-being, not just through services, but through creativity, kindness and connection.

“I want to thank Kirsty for her creativity and generosity. It’s moments like these that show the true heart of our town.”