Beautiful Wigan poppy project makes waves

A beautiful tribute to those who have served in the armed forces is currently under way thanks to a huge helping of community spirit.

Hindley residents are helping to create the town’s biggest “poppy wave” this November to mark Armistice Day.

The project, which is being led by Crisp CIC at Hindley Library and Community Centre, will build on last year’s incredible efforts.

The poppy waves, which will include thousands of handmade plastic flowers, will be displayed outside Hindley landmarks such as the library, St John’s CE Church and St Peter’s CE Church.

Sam Broxton, of Crisp CIC, is calling for volunteers to join in a session of poppy painting or to help add the finishing touches.

“There was an overwhelming response from the community last year” said Sam.

“People started dropping bottles off for it every single day.

“We are going to do it again this year, we want thousands, not hundreds of poppies.

“We have partnered with more groups and got more people involved.”

The group initially got the idea when they saw a similar creation in Fleetwood.

The wave itself is made using old plastic bottles which are painted red and their lids painted black to form a flower.

Thousands of the handmade poppies are then strung together to create the wave effect.

“It looked amazing,” added Sam. “So now we decided to follow in their footsteps.

“It’s quite nice because when we first set it up we saw it as something small.

“One of the best things about doing it is bringing people together for a great cause.

“People are coming here to paint the poppies from all walks of life. We have church groups who have never mixed before and community groups who didn’t know each other existed.”

The project relies on the donation of plastic bottles from members of the community and also input from local businesses.

“We would be very grateful if any local businesses wanted to donate anything for us to use to bind the poppies together,” added Sam.

Anyone interested in taking part should contact Crisp CIC on 01942 316455.

Poppy-making sessions are taking place at the library and community centre every Thursday from 12.30 until 3pm from now until the end of October.