Bed plan for homeless ex-cons

An anticipated 162 units will be opened across the 10 boroughs

The Greater Manchester Community Accommodation Service (GMCAS) will deliver an anticipated 162 units of accommodation across the 10 boroughs, suitable for a stay of up to 12 weeks, assisting prison-leavers with their transition back into the community and reducing the risk of homelessness.

The scheme is launching in an initial five of the twelve probation regions of England and Wales, with Greater Manchester one of those involved. The scheme is tailored to provide temporary accommodation to people leaving custody who would otherwise have nowhere safe to stay on release.

In Greater Manchester, it will be embedded within the variety of interconnected schemes aimed at reducing homelessness, ending the need for rough sleeping and reducing re-offending as part of devolved and regional ways of working.

The GMCAS builds on the widely praised Housing First programme and A Bed Every Night, which provides emergency accommodation for anyone sleeping rough who wants and needs it.

Bev Hughes, GM’s Deputy Mayor for Policing, Crime, Criminal Justice and Fire, said: “The drive to tackle homelessness across Greater Manchester will be aided greatly by this Community Accommodation Service, which should significantly improve the transition of prison-leavers back into our communities. We know that accommodation is a critical factor in reducing re-offending, with people 50 per cent more likely to re-offend if they have nowhere safe to stay.

“In Greater Manchester we are determined to reduce homelessness and to minimise the risks of homelessness and criminal reoffending. With the implementation of the Community Accommodation Service, I am confident in this city-region we will achieve just that reduction.”