Believe stars: which famous faces and organisations feature on the walks of fame in Wigan and Leigh

Wigan Council launched its Believe Stars in 2012, with walks of fame on Believe Square in Wigan and Civic Square in Leigh.

The stars are awarded to living people and organisations who have used their platform for good, from major sports stars who have helped shape local sport to medical professionals who have saved lives.

The star is the highest accolade awarded by the council to residents in the borough.

We take a look at the famous faces and organisations which have been awarded stars over the past 12 years.

1 . Believe stars Wigan Youth Zone was awarded a star on Believe Square in 2023 to coincide with its 10th anniversary. During that decade, the youth zone improved the lives of tens of thousands of young people across the borough, generating more than £40m of social value for the community Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2 . Believe stars Barbara Nettleton, centre manager at Sunshine House, Scholes, had a surprise when she walked through Believe Square to see a star dedicated to her for services to the community in 2016 Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Believe stars Trish Green, the woman behind Wigan charity The Brick, was recognised for her dedication to the town's hungry and homeless with a star on Believe Square in 2017 Photo: Dave Green Photo Sales