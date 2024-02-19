News you can trust since 1853
Best garden centres in Wigan: seven of the top garden centres to visit, according to Google reviews

As temperatures rise and evenings get lighter, thoughts are starting to turn towards spring.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 19th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT

Green-fingered residents will be looking forward to getting out in their gardens, digging up the weeds and planting colourful blooms.

Finding a garden centre with a wide selection of plants, great prices and knowledgeable staff who are happy to share their wisdom can make all the difference when it comes to realising your plans.

These are seven of the most popular garden centres in Wigan, based on the scores of customers who have left feedback on Google Reviews.

Each has received at least 100 reviews and scored at least four stars out of five.

Talented gardeners - young and old - will be looking forward to getting back to work outdoors

1. Best garden centres in Wigan

Talented gardeners - young and old - will be looking forward to getting back to work outdoors

Bickershaw Hall Nurseries, on Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, received 4.6 stars

2. Best garden centres in Wigan

Bickershaw Hall Nurseries, on Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, received 4.6 stars

Golden Days Garden Centre, on Back Lane, Appley Bridge, scored 4.2 stars

3. Best garden centres in Wigan

Golden Days Garden Centre, on Back Lane, Appley Bridge, scored 4.2 stars

Kiwi Nurseries, on Arbour Lane, Standish, secured 4.5 stars

4. Best garden centres in Wigan

Kiwi Nurseries, on Arbour Lane, Standish, secured 4.5 stars

