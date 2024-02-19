Best garden centres in Wigan: seven of the top garden centres to visit, according to Google reviews

Green-fingered residents will be looking forward to getting out in their gardens, digging up the weeds and planting colourful blooms.

Finding a garden centre with a wide selection of plants, great prices and knowledgeable staff who are happy to share their wisdom can make all the difference when it comes to realising your plans.

These are seven of the most popular garden centres in Wigan, based on the scores of customers who have left feedback on Google Reviews.

Each has received at least 100 reviews and scored at least four stars out of five.

Best garden centres in Wigan

Bickershaw Hall Nurseries, on Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, received 4.6 stars

Golden Days Garden Centre, on Back Lane, Appley Bridge, scored 4.2 stars

Kiwi Nurseries, on Arbour Lane, Standish, secured 4.5 stars