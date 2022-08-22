Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pandemic has given us an opportunity to get to know people who have made a difference to our lives and we know some deserve to be recognised.

Now’s the time to do that, as we’ve teamed up with Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors to launch our Best of Wigan Community Awards.

It’s a special time for both Latics and Warriors, as they mark their own place in the community this year – Latics celebrate their 90th anniversary and Warriors their 150th.

Wigan Observer editor Charles Graham said: “Wigan borough is an amazing place and we’re always very proud to be able to tell the inspiring stories of the people who live here.

“People are proud of their communities, they help others and even in adversity there is always someone who rises to the challenge.

“We can’t wait to see the nominations in celebration of that community spirit.

“It will be a real pleasure to honour people in our very first Best of Wigan Community Awards.

“We hope you will join us in helping to honour the people who make the borough of Wigan what it is – and celebrate the very best!”

We want nominations across these categories:

- Community Champion Award - sponsored by Fairhurst Accountants

- Pride of Wigan - sponsored by Wigan Athletics

- Act of Bravery Award - sponsored by HM Toyota

- Grassroots Sports Award - sponsored by Wigan Warriors

- Inspirational Young Adult – sponsored by Wigan and Leigh College

- Lifetime Achievement

- Charity Fund-raiser Award

- Health Hero Award

- Environmental Sustainability

- 999 Hero Award

- Family of the Year Award

- Young Person of Courage

- Armed Forces Hero

- Green Champion Award

Has someone done something extra special, perhaps putting their lives on the line through their work in the pandemic or performing an act of bravery?

Do you want to recognise caring, helpful neighbours? Do you know a young person who has been inspirational or courageous?

Or maybe you want to recognise someone involved in grassroots sport?

To nominate, visit www.bestofwigan.co.uk or email [email protected] before Friday, October 14.