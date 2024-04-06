Wigan is home to a number of venues where you can indulge in tea, cake, scones and finger sandwiches.
Each of these establishments has a rating of four stars out of five or more on Google.
In no particular order, these are the nine highest rated places in Wigan to go for afternoon tea.
1. Caffe Rosso- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 206 reviews Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Bag and Bean Coffee Shop- Winstanley Road, Billinge
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 410 reviews Photo: MA
3. Poets Corner- Mesnes Road, Wigan
Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 121 reviews Photo: MA
4. The Royal Oak pub- Standishgate, Wigan
Rated 4.3 out of 5 from 798 reviews Photo: MA
