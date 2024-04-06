Best places to get afternoon tea in and around Wigan according to Google reviews

An afternoon tea is one of the perfect things to do to spend time with loved ones.
By Sian Jones
Published 6th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

Wigan is home to a number of venues where you can indulge in tea, cake, scones and finger sandwiches.

Each of these establishments has a rating of four stars out of five or more on Google.

In no particular order, these are the nine highest rated places in Wigan to go for afternoon tea.

Rated 4.9 out of 5 from 206 reviews

1. Caffe Rosso- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 410 reviews

2. Bag and Bean Coffee Shop- Winstanley Road, Billinge

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 121 reviews

3. Poets Corner- Mesnes Road, Wigan

Rated 4.3 out of 5 from 798 reviews

4. The Royal Oak pub- Standishgate, Wigan

