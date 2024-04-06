Best places to take a friend who has never visited Wigan as suggested by locals

Where you would take a friend who has never visited Wigan to show off the borough?
By Sian Jones
Published 7th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

Wigan is full of rich history, culture, food and drink, TV and gorgeous views, there is something for everyone.

We asked Wigan Today readers where they would take a friend of theirs who has never visited the borough and we were inundated with responses.

Here is a selection of the most popular ones.

These are the most popular places to take a friend who has never visited Wigan

1. Places to visit in Wigan

These are the most popular places to take a friend who has never visited Wigan Photo: MA

.

2. Haigh Hall

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

.

3. Feast at The Mills

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Dubbed Scholes-henge, maybe a tongue and cheek suggestion but nevertheless a popular one!

4. The Scholes stones

Dubbed Scholes-henge, maybe a tongue and cheek suggestion but nevertheless a popular one! Photo: NW

