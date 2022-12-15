News you can trust since 1853
Best-selling Wigan author star-struck when musical hero queues for a signed book

Best-selling Wigan thriller-writer Paul Finch is used to being in the limelight.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

But he was star-struck himself at a Birmingham book-signing when he realised one of his musical heroes was politely queuing for an autographed copy of his latest hit.

Life-long rock fan Paul couldn't believe his eyes when Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi asked for his moniker on Never Seen Again.

Paul Finch (left) with Tony Iommi
After posing for photos, Paul said: “It’s been a brilliant day but signing a book for Tony was the icing on the cake.”

Mutual appreciation between author and musician. Wigan author Paul Finch meets Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi
