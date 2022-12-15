Best-selling Wigan author star-struck when musical hero queues for a signed book
Best-selling Wigan thriller-writer Paul Finch is used to being in the limelight.
By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
But he was star-struck himself at a Birmingham book-signing when he realised one of his musical heroes was politely queuing for an autographed copy of his latest hit.
Life-long rock fan Paul couldn't believe his eyes when Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi asked for his moniker on Never Seen Again.
After posing for photos, Paul said: “It’s been a brilliant day but signing a book for Tony was the icing on the cake.”