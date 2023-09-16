Watch more videos on Shots!

In fact speculation is rife that Haigh plantations could be doubling for Sherwood Forest as the film in question is about one of Britain’s most famous folk heroes.

Film crews, equipment and welfare tents have been spotted in the grounds and plantations for a 10-day shoot for a new Sky production called Robin in the Hood.

Walkers were mystified to see the production trucks as well as a village set being constructed in the trees.

Film crews, equipment and welfare tents around Haigh Woodland Park and the plantations as it's thought a Sky film 'Robin in the Hood' is being filmed in the woodlands

Crews had also been spotted at nearby Carr Mill Dam and Bispham Hall.

The project is cloaked in secretcy so details about the project and its cast remain scant, although brief information about the movie can be found on director Phil Hawkins's LinkedIn page.

The Manchester-based director, who has worked on Christmas flick A Prancer Tale for Universal Studios and the huge fan film Star Wars: Origins, is working for Sky Studios on the Robin Hood project.

A clapperboard gives us a couple of clues about the Robin in the Hood movie

A post shared by Hawkins describes Robin in the Hood as an “upcoming action and adventure feature film.”

It is rumoured to be coming to screens around Christmas time.

Future Artist Entertainment, which is the production company behind the project, has previously made Bank of Dave, Save the Cinema and Poker Face starring Russell Crowe.

It was founded by producers Matt Williams and Martin Owen in 2019 and has had an unprecedented entrance into the film industry, producing 13 films in four years, primarily for leading distributors Sky Studios, Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Director Phil Hawkins

This is the first movie to be shot at Haigh Woodland Park for a good number of years, having previously featured in the 1988 Ben Kingsley movie Testimony.

However the park has proved a popular location for small screen projects, with TV series including Foyle’s War, Ridley and Brassic among those featuring it.

The plantations were most recently used for major new ITV comedy horror six-part series Passenger, which comes from the pen of actor Andrew Buchan - best known for his roles in Broadchurch, Garrow’s Law and Better – who is making his debut as a screenwriter.