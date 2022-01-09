Bird flu outbreak confirmed at a site near Wigan as the spread continues across the UK

Bird flu cases have been confirmed near Wigan (image: Shutterstock)

The government has said that the birds at the non-commercial premises, which is based on the outskirts of Upholland, will be humanely culled.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been put in place around the area.

This follows a recent large number of outbreaks of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza throughout the UK.

In November, measures were introduced to limit the spread of the disease.

The Avian Influenza Prevention requires all bird owners to keep their flocks indoors.

Officials say there is no need for alarm as human cases are extremely rare.