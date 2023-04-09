These were the scenes as the very first Blackpool Brick Festival came to the Winter Gardens on April 8, 2023.
LEGO enthusiasts gathered for the fun-filled day at the Olympia Exhibition Hall, which was packed with amazing creations, activities and competitions for all ages.
Here’s some of the highlights from the event.
1. wbegnews-lego-nw.jpg
LEGO Festival Photo: Blackpool Gazette
2. BLACKPOOL - 08-04-23 Lego fans enjoyed workshops, games, stalls and displays at Blackpool Brick Festival, held at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.
BLACKPOOL - 08-04-23 Lego fans enjoyed workshops, games, stalls and displays at Blackpool Brick Festival, held at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. BLACKPOOL - 08-04-23 Lego fans enjoyed workshops, games, stalls and displays at Blackpool Brick Festival, held at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool. Mark Taylor and Amber, six, enjoy building with Lego.
BLACKPOOL - 08-04-23 Lego fans enjoyed workshops, games, stalls and displays at Blackpool Brick Festival, held at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool. Mark Taylor and Amber, six, enjoy building with Lego. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. BLACKPOOL - 08-04-23 Lego fans enjoyed workshops, games, stalls and displays at Blackpool Brick Festival, held at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.
BLACKPOOL - 08-04-23 Lego fans enjoyed workshops, games, stalls and displays at Blackpool Brick Festival, held at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson