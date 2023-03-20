News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
1 hour ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
2 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
2 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
4 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
4 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week

Blackpool: 'Letters To Heaven' postbox launched at Carleton Crematorium along with suicide bereavement 'talking' bench

A memorial postbox has been launched at a Blackpool cemetery, along with a special suicide bereavement ‘talking bench’.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read

Jon Nichol, a builder from Anchorsholme, painted the postbox by hand, and installed it after reading about a similar memorial in Nottinghamshire.

Jon, who lost his son, Luke, to suicide in May 2019, said: “This is about everyone within our community that has suffered the heartbreak of losing a loved one. We’ve all sat there wanting to tell them how much we love, cherish, and miss them so so much. What better way to express our feelings than to put pen to paper and stop by our special post box. If this helps one person like it did me then it’s worth it weight in gold.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

How does a Letters To Heaven postbox work?

Letters To Heaven memorial postbox
Letters To Heaven memorial postbox
Letters To Heaven memorial postbox
Most Popular

Grieving families can write letters to dearly missed loved ones, and post them at the secure white postbox.

Staff at Carlton Crematorium will empty the post box and store the letters safely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The area will be guarded by CCTV.

Read More
Grieving dad cycles from Manchester to Blackpool to fund community counselling c...
Unveiling of a bench and Letters to Heaven post box at Carleton Crematorium. L-R are Aimee King, Joanne Hargreaves-Doherty, Jon Nichol and Helen Hemingway.
Unveiling of a bench and Letters to Heaven post box at Carleton Crematorium. L-R are Aimee King, Joanne Hargreaves-Doherty, Jon Nichol and Helen Hemingway.
Unveiling of a bench and Letters to Heaven post box at Carleton Crematorium. L-R are Aimee King, Joanne Hargreaves-Doherty, Jon Nichol and Helen Hemingway.

Where is the Letters To Heaven postbox?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The white mailbox is located near the main entrance to Carleton Crematorium, on Stocks Lane.

What is the ‘listening bench’?

A ‘listening bench’ was also donated by Doherty's Destiny – a suicide bereavement charity in Cleveleys.

Unveiling of a bench and Letters to Heaven post box at Carleton Crematorium
Unveiling of a bench and Letters to Heaven post box at Carleton Crematorium
Unveiling of a bench and Letters to Heaven post box at Carleton Crematorium
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aimee King said: "We took the idea from the Ricky Gervais series Afterlife, which is centred around a bench. We work with the idea that it’s okay to not be okay and you need to have conversations. Each bench has the contact number for the Samaritans so they can reach out for help 24/7, perhaps in their darkest moments.”

BlackpoolAnchorsholmeNottinghamshireDoherty