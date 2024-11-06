A bid to convert the ground floor of a former Wigan dental practice into a house of multiple occupation (HMO) for five people has been refused – against the advice of planning officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors on the borough’s planning committee turned down the planning application for the change of use of the Hind Dental Practice on Mesnes Park Terrace near the centre of the town.

Coun Laura Flynn argued against the plan on the grounds that the area was “saturated” with HMOs, car parking and the damage to the “amenity” of other nearby residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hind Dental Practice on Menses Park Terrace in Wigan

Some colleagues voiced fire escape concerns over a kitchen conversion and blocking a rear exit, but were told by officers they had no jurisdiction over such matters and they would be dealt with by building regulations officials.

Coun Lawrence Hunt, from Wigan Central ward, said: “This is not an objection against HMOs or on racial NIMBY-ism [not in my back yard] reasons,” he said.

He spoke of anti-social behaviour and pot smoking around other HMOs in close proximity to the dental practice.

There are five other HMOs within 100m of the the dental practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve [in Wigan Central ward] got the largest saturation of HMOs in the borough,” added Coun Hunt.

Coun Flynn also said: “The thing that concerns me is car parking. There is only one existing parking space at the property and it’s on a street where there is controlled parking.

“There isn’t even residential permit parking. This would have an adverse impact on the amenity and the quality of life for residents.

“I also think the concentration threshold for HMOs in this area has been reached.”

Wigan’s assistant director for planning and regeneration David Proctor questioned the committee’s intention to refuse the application and how the “viability of bringing the building back into use” could be approached.

“The dental practice close some time ago,” he said. “It’s been subject to antisocial behaviour and fly-tipping. These issues need to be explicitly considered.”

However, the change of use application was refused by a majority of nine to five.