Blocked: Wigan councillors reject HMO plan for dental surgery
Councillors on the borough’s planning committee turned down the planning application for the change of use of the Hind Dental Practice on Mesnes Park Terrace near the centre of the town.
Coun Laura Flynn argued against the plan on the grounds that the area was “saturated” with HMOs, car parking and the damage to the “amenity” of other nearby residents.
Some colleagues voiced fire escape concerns over a kitchen conversion and blocking a rear exit, but were told by officers they had no jurisdiction over such matters and they would be dealt with by building regulations officials.
Coun Lawrence Hunt, from Wigan Central ward, said: “This is not an objection against HMOs or on racial NIMBY-ism [not in my back yard] reasons,” he said.
He spoke of anti-social behaviour and pot smoking around other HMOs in close proximity to the dental practice.
There are five other HMOs within 100m of the the dental practice.
“We’ve [in Wigan Central ward] got the largest saturation of HMOs in the borough,” added Coun Hunt.
Coun Flynn also said: “The thing that concerns me is car parking. There is only one existing parking space at the property and it’s on a street where there is controlled parking.
“There isn’t even residential permit parking. This would have an adverse impact on the amenity and the quality of life for residents.
“I also think the concentration threshold for HMOs in this area has been reached.”
Wigan’s assistant director for planning and regeneration David Proctor questioned the committee’s intention to refuse the application and how the “viability of bringing the building back into use” could be approached.
“The dental practice close some time ago,” he said. “It’s been subject to antisocial behaviour and fly-tipping. These issues need to be explicitly considered.”
However, the change of use application was refused by a majority of nine to five.