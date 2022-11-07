Bloodthirsty tale of Jack the Ripper will be spotlit at the latest meeting of a Wigan borough family history group
The victims of Victorian serial killer Jack the Ripper will be the subject of a talk hosted by Leigh Family History Group later this month.
By Charles Graham
8 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
7th Nov 2022, 9:35am
The meeting takes place on November 15 at 7.30pm in the Derby Room ofLeigh Library.The speaker will be Kath Graham with a talk entitled The Conical Five – Victims of Jack the Ripper.
Organisers say the usual tea/coffee and biscuits will be available.Admission is £1 to members and £2 to non-members. All are welcome.