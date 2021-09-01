Blue plaque unveiled outside former home of inspirational Wigan doctor

Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, Angela Holmes, president of Wigan Soroptimist, Sheila Haigh, Dr Haigh's daughter-in-law, Ian Parrington, Dr Haigh's cousin, Coun David Molyneux, leader of Wigan Council, Alison Mckenzie Folan, the council's chief executive

Dr Muriel Haigh is Wigan Council’s 2021 blue plaque recipient, an annual privilege commemorating a link between an influential person in history and a location.

Eighty years after Dr Haigh set up Soroptimist International Club Wigan, the plaque was installed at 1 Mesnes Park Terrace, Wigan, where her son Dr Colin Haigh now lives with his wife.

In 1927, Dr Haigh was the first female doctor in Wigan borough to open her own GP practice.

The blue plaque to honour Dr Muriel Haigh

She practised for 40 years and trained volunteers working at Wigan Infirmary, before being admitted to the Venerable Order of St John Ambulance as a serving sister – an honour bestowed upon her by Queen Elizabeth II. The following year, she was appointed Wigan corps surgeon.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities and culture at Wigan Council, said: “Though Dr Muriel Haigh was born in Hastings and qualified in London, she was a true adopted Wiganer.

“She galvanised a group of local professional women, who all had the enthusiasm and vision to claim a voice and reach their potential.

“Thanks to her dedication to the cause, the Soroptimists have raised thousands for charity and have celebrated many achievements of young women in the community of Wigan borough.

Dr Muriel Haigh's blue plaque is unveiled

“This inspirational attitude makes up a large part of our borough’s rich heritage and recognising those who have contributed significantly to the cultural history of Wigan borough is extremely important.”

In addition to her formidable career, Dr Haigh was an accomplished pianist and set up Wigan Music Society – a group which celebrates a successful 80 years in 2021.

Angela Holmes, joint president of Soroptimist International Club Wigan, nominated Dr Haigh for the award. She said: “Alongside a vocation to serve communities in greatest need, Dr Muriel Haigh displayed compassion, commitment, courage and competence alongside empathy

“Female patients were especially appreciative that she could treat their problems. Many Wigan folk worked in the mines and Dr Muriel Haigh was significant to the health and well-being of all individuals, courageously treating patients underground.

“Dr Muriel Haigh devoted her life to serving the people of Wigan and had a particular sensitivity to the needs of women, children and the economically disadvantaged of the time.

Members of Dr Haigh’s family and representatives from the Soroptimists and music society were in attendance.

Angela added: “The name ‘Soroptimist’ loosely translated from Latin means ‘the best for women’ and that is absolutely what Dr Muriel Haigh set out to do.

“She strived for good public health for economic balance and this is a strong link to the mission and values of the Soroptimists.

The announcement came in the same week as International Women’s Day 2021, which this year has the theme #ChooseToChallenge

Wigan Council has been encouraging women to achieve their aspirations by hosting a panel event this evening featuring female leaders in business, politics and the community.

The council launched its blue plaque scheme in 2018 to increase interest in local heritage and culture, as well as commemorate links between locations and significant moments in history.

So far, plaques have been awarded to Alderman Thorley Smith, George Orwell and Pete Shelley.

As part of the scheme, the local authority committed to producing plaques until at least 2023, in line with its five-year cultural manifesto The Fire Within.

To submit a nomination for the 2022 award, visit www.wigan.gov.uk and search for "blue plaque".

Or to find out more about joining Wigan Soroptimists, email [email protected]