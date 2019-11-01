Bonfire Night 2019: Here's where you can catch a fireworks display or bonfire in Wigan

With November 5 just around the corner, we've compiled a list of some of the many bonfires and fireworks displays taking place across the borough

Friday November 1

Standish Cricket Club Firework Display

The Standish Cricket Club firework display is back for another year. Tickets can be purchased on the night and are priced at £3 for adults and £2 for children.

Gates will open at 6:30pm with the display starting at 7:45pm.

A bar will be open serving hot and cold food and other refreshments. There will also be children’s rides, hook-a-duck and more.

Standish Cricket Club, Green Lane, Standish, WN6 0TX

Saturday November 2

Bonfire Night At The Red Lion, Newburgh

The Douglas Valley Lions present a bonfire and fireworks display that promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £3 for children.

The bonfire will be lit at 6pm with the fireworks beginning at 7pm.

9 Ashbrow, Newburgh Village, WN8 7NF

Leigh RUFC Bonfire and Fireworks

Leigh Rugby Union will be hosting a bonfire and fireworks display. Tickets can be purchased online and are priced at £7 for adults and £5 for children, family tickets are available for £20.

Gates will open at 5pm with the bonfire will be lit at 5:45pm and the fireworks display taking place at 7:45pm. There will be A funfair, indoor and outdoor bars and food outlets,

Leigh RUFC, Leigh WN7 3NA

Ashton Athletic Firework Extravaganza

The annual Fireworks Extravaganza promises the “best professional fireworks display in the area.” Tickets can be purchased in advance for £5 or on the door for £6.

There will be live entertainment, a children’s fancy dress competition, a bar and refreshments available throughout the evening. There will also be a raffle with the first prize winner being able to push the firing mechanism to ignite the display.

Ashton Athletic JFC, Brocstedes Park, WN4 0NR

Sunday November 3

St Peter’s Pavilion Fireworks Spectacular

The St Peter’s Pavilion Annual Fireworks display will take place on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online and are priced at £7 for adults and £3 for children, a family ticket (two adults and two children) is also available for £16.

They events page says: “The amazing pyro-technicians have a display to light up the skyline of Hindley, this promises to be an amazing display.”

Gates open at 4.30pm with fireworks at 6.30pm. There will also be a funfair, live entertainment and the chance to grab something tasty from the food and drink stalls.

Hurst St, Hindley, WN2 3DN

Haigh Woodland Park Family Firework Spectacular

Haigh Woodland Park are promising a fantastic night of fireworks and fun for all of the family. Tickets can be purchased online and are priced at £10 for adults and £8 for children aged four to 15, family tickets are available for £32.

Gates will open at 4:30pm for the live entertainment with the firework display beginning at 7:15pm.

The entertainment will include live music, fire breathing shows and much more. There will also be bars, BBQs and street food traders.

Copperas Lane, WN2 1PE

Bonfire Night at The White Horse

The White Horse will lighting their bonfire at 6:30pm and the fireworks will begin at 7:30pm. There will be music, hot food, hot drinks and plenty of beer.

Sparklers will be available to purchase on the night with all funds being donated to Cash for Kids.

59 Standishgate, WN1 1UP

The Buck’s Head Bonfire Night

The Buck’s Head will be hosting their Bonfire Night event on Monday starting at 5pm. Tickets are available from the bar and are priced at £6 for adults and £4 for children, family tickets are available for £15.

There will be fireworks, fire breathers, a live DJ, fairground rides, outdoor food and an outdoor bar.

The Buck’s Head, Abram, 256 Warrington Road, WN2 5RQ

Tuesday November 5

Bonfire Night at Wigan Rugby Union Football Club

The club will be holding another night of fireworks and fun. Tickets can be purchased at the gate and are priced at £5 for adults and £4 for children, family tickets are available for £15.

The bonfire will be lit at 6.45pm and the fireworks display will commence at 7:30pm.

All proceeds are to raise funds to promote junior and senior rugby at Wigan RUFC.

Wingates Rd, WN1 2SJ

Highfield Cricket Club Bonfire and Fireworks Display

The popular bonfire and fireworks display will return for another year. Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £2 for children, family tickets are available for £12.

Gates will open at 6pm with the bonfire being lit at 6:30pm and the firework display starting at 7pm.

Billinge Rd, WN3 6BL

Leigh Cricket Club Fireworks Extravaganza

Leigh Cricket Club will be hosting their annual Fireworks Extravaganza. Tickets are available online and are priced at £7.50 for adults and £5 for children, children under two go free and family tickets are available for £20.

There will be two displays with a children’s one beginning at 6:30pm and the main event beginning at 7:15pm. There will also be children’s entertainment, bars, a fun fair, a selection of street traders and a DJ from 5pm.

Beech Walk, WN7 3LH

Belong Wigan Bonfire Night

Belong Wigan will be hosting their Bonfire Night party on Tuesday. Tickets are priced at £4 for adults and £2.50 for children which includes a free sparkler.

The event will begin at 5:30pm. The Bistro will be selling a variety of snacks to enjoy including hotdogs, jacket potatoes with chilli, corned beef hash and more.

Belong Village, WN2 5DD

Parkside Annual Bonfire Night Extravaganza

The annual bonfire will return for another year. Tickets can be purchased online or on the door and are priced at £6 for adults and £4 for children, family tickets are available for £15.

The display is organised by the winners of the British musical fireworks championships so is sure to be exciting. The event will begin at 6pm.

Rivington Avenue, Golborne, WA3 3HG

Bonfire Night at Formby's

Formby’s will be hosting their second ever Bonfire night with free admission for all.

The bonfire will be lit at 6pm. The event will feature live music and a firework display. There will also be an outside bar, a food van and a Wigan Creations sweet stall.

146 Wigan Road, Hindley, WN2 3DF

Aspull Rugby Club Bonfire and Firework Display

Aspull Rugby Club will hosting a bonfire and firework display. Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £2 for children, children in pushchairs will enter for free.

The bonfire will be lit at 6:30pm with fireworks beginning at 7:30pm. There will be indoor and outdoor bars, a BBQ and snacks available on the night.

Aspull Rugby Club, Woods Road, Aspull, WN2 1PJ

Wigan St Cuthberts & Norley Hall Sports and Community Club

The annual bonfire and professional firework display will return on the 5th of November and promises to be “bigger than the year before.” Tickets are priced at £4 for adults and £2 for children, family tickets are available for £10.

Door will open at 5pm and there will be a funfair and tuckshop for visitors to enjoy. The bar and kitchen will be open for refreshments.

Montrose Avenue, WN5 9XN

Friday November 8

Atherton Cricket Club Halloween Fireworks Spectacular

Originally organised for the 25th of October, their Halloween Fireworks Spectacular will now take place on Friday 8th November. Tickets are available online and are priced at £6 for adults and £4 for children, family tickets are available for £16 (family of four) or £20 (family of five)

Gates will open at 6pm and there will be a selection of fairground rides for all ages to enjoy, a food van and the bar will be open throughout the event.

Atherton Cricket Club, Eckersley Fold Lane, M46 0RQ