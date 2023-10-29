Bonfire Night 2023: Where can you attend a firework display or bonfire in Wigan?

It is set to be yet another explosive Bonfire Night across Wigan borough, with a number of different firework events taking place.
There are plenty of organised bonfires and firework displays taking place, which you can attend for a small fee and sometimes for free.
All these events offer impressive displays while some include nice little extras such as fairground rides, music and more.
As November 5 approaches, we have put together a list of some of the bonfires and firework displays taking place across the borough.
1. Bonfire Night 2023
Several events are being held around Wigan for Bonfire Night Photo: Submitted
2. Bonfire Night 2023
The marquee show will be hosted at Haigh Woodland Park, where there will be a "family firework spectacular" on November 5. With live music from Ruby Rockabella and the Rockin’ Robins, Katumba and Fat Cat Brass, the hosts have billed it as a "fantastic night of fireworks and fun for all the family". The gates open at 5pm with the firework display expected to begin at 8.30pm. Attendees are advised to wear wellington boots and to dress for autumn weather. The event takes place on the event field, next to the Kitchen Courtyard. There will be food and drinks available. Tickets for adults are £11.50 and £9 for children aged four to 15, with those three and under getting free admission. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Bonfire Night 2023
Robin Park Arena, home of the Wigan Warriors, will be hosting its second annual event on Saturday, November 4. The fan village doors will open from 2pm. with England’s third Test against Tonga to be shown live from 2.30pm. There will be live music and entertainment from 5pm – a headline act and other activities to be announced – with the fireworks show taking place at 7pm. Tickets are limited and priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children. Food and drink (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and fairground rides will be available throughout the day. Photo: National World
4. Bonfire Night 2023
The Bucks Head is hosting an event on November 6, featuring an outdoor bar, fairground and live music, all before fireworks at 8pm. Admission for adults from £8 and children under 16 from £6 Photo: Submitted