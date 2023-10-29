Bonfire Night 2023: Where can you attend a firework display or bonfire in Wigan?

2 . Bonfire Night 2023

The marquee show will be hosted at Haigh Woodland Park, where there will be a "family firework spectacular" on November 5. With live music from Ruby Rockabella and the Rockin’ Robins, Katumba and Fat Cat Brass, the hosts have billed it as a "fantastic night of fireworks and fun for all the family". The gates open at 5pm with the firework display expected to begin at 8.30pm. Attendees are advised to wear wellington boots and to dress for autumn weather. The event takes place on the event field, next to the Kitchen Courtyard. There will be food and drinks available. Tickets for adults are £11.50 and £9 for children aged four to 15, with those three and under getting free admission. Photo: Nick Fairhurst