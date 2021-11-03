Fire chiefs have issued a warning for Bonfire Night

The Bang out of Order campaign, which has been set up by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) in partnership with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS), is urging the public to be careful with fireworks to support the emergency services in keeping everyone safe.

They advise people to go to an organised firework display, or if at home, buy from a licensed retailer and follow the Fireworks Safety Code.

Val Hussain, a GMFRS group manager, said: “Every year we see a number of people, including children, injured through the misuse of fireworks and sadly we have seen it happen again in recent weeks.

“Our advice would be, if possible, go to an organised bonfire and fireworks display, and if you are doing this, please don’t forget to keep up with all the COVID-19 measures.

“If you are going to use fireworks at home, then please follow the firework code and that starts with making sure the fireworks have the CE standard mark on them.

“Fireworks can be enjoyable but can also be extremely dangerous if not used correctly.”

A 16-year-old boy in Greater Manchester suffered devastating injuries last month, after a firework exploded in his hand, knocking him unconscious.

After Rio Diveney was rushed to hospital, he was found to be suffering from a deep gash to his hand, as well as burns to his chest, arms and abdomen.

The teenager is undergoing weeks of physiotherapy before he will get full use of his hand back and is currently unable to attend college.

For any home displays, preparation must be taken in advance during daylight, with a bucket of water, eye protection and gloves, a bucket of soft earth to put fireworks in and suitable supports and launchers all needed.

The advice of the Firework Safety Code includes to keep fireworks in a closed mental box and to use them one at a time, light them at arm’s length with a taper while standing well back, and to keep naked flames away.

People are also warned to always supervise their children and never give sparklers to anyone under the age of five.

GMFRS runs a fireworks amnesty with the aim to drive down firework related accidents and keep Greater Manchester safe during the Bonfire period by allowing members of the public to dispose of fireworks safely.

Contact GMFRS on 0800 555 815 to have fireworks safely collected.

The Firework Safety Code:

-Ideally attend an organised display

-Fireworks must not be sold to any person under the age of 18

-Buy fireworks marked CE

-Keep fireworks in a closed metal box and use them one at a time

-Read and follow the instructions on each firework

-Light the fireworks at arm’s length with a taper and stand well back

-Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks

-Never return to a firework once it has been lit

-Never put fireworks in your pocket

-Never throw fireworks

-Light sparklers one at a time and wear gloves

-Keep a bucket of water nearby at all times

-Alcohol and fireworks do not mix and may lead to injury

-Keep pets indoors