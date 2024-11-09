Bongo’s Bingo is celebrating Christmas in Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 9th Nov 2024

The Christmas countdown is now truly on for Bongo’s Bingo in Wigan.

As winter approaches and the festive season reaches fever pitch, it’s time to celebrate at one of the most popular night out events in the UK. filled with plentiful magic and mayhem.

After selling out 2023’s run of Christmas specials, Bongo’s Bingo are ready to introduce their wild new winter wonderland at The Monaco in Hindley.

Bongo's Bingo has released its Christmas datesBongo's Bingo has released its Christmas dates
Bongo's Bingo has released its Christmas dates

The run of Bingo All The Way dates will be jam-packed with Christmas bangers, anthems and classics with loads of festive prizes and production, creating the perfect place to party with friends, family and colleagues.

The remaining Wigan Christmas dates are Friday December 20 and Saturday December 28.

Bongo’s Bingo’s co-founder Jonny Bongo says: “Wow. Just wow!

"The reaction to our Bingo All The Way dates in Wigan has been absolutely wild so far. We know how much the locals love to party and demand has been off the scale.

"Christmas is my hands-down favourite time of year as well, so we can’t wait to sprinkle some Bingo All The Way festive fun and frolics at The Monaco with these special shows.”

People can expect riotous fun, amazing music, crazy prizes, en masse Karaoke, rave rounds, dance-offs, the odd pink unicorn and of course plenty of bingo as part of the UK’s most bonkers, surreal and energetic night, all rolled into one glorious party.

The original bingo rave phenomenon has rejuvenated a quintessentially quaint British pastime, featuring nostalgia-soaked revelry in a dose of pure and unadulterated escapism.

In March 2025, Bongo’s Bingo will celebrate its 10 year anniversary.

Tickets are on sale at www.bongosbingo.co.uk

