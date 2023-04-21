The award-winning rave bingo event will celebrate seven music icons: Whitney Houston, Madonna, Cher,. Rihanna, Celine Dion, Dolly Parton and Beyonce.

This one-off night is one of three new June shows taking place at the Monaco in Hindley.

Its latest events will take place on Friday June 2, June 9 with the Night of the Divas special taking place on June 16.

Jonny Bongo, Bongo’s Bingo co-founder, says: “At the start of this year we debuted our 90s theme across the UK and each and every show was wild.

"Now we are incredibly proud to announce the dates for our Night of the Divas events taking place throughout June alongside all other dates that month.

"These special dates are all about celebrating the amazing women who not only give Bongo’s Bingo its magic but also all of the women in all of our lives.

"I know all of our hosts can’t wait to play the classic tracks which make Whitney, Rhianna, Madonna and more so iconic.

"June is going to be class.

"We’ve also just had the absolute bonkers moment of Hollywood legend Samuel L Jackson randomly turning up at Bongo’s Bingo in Glasgow – and he absolutely loved it!

"He was giving out the glowsticks in the rave round.”