Organisers are promising a month of mayhem-fused events at The Monaco on Atherton Road in Hindley this April.

The award-winning Bongo’s Bingo unites players in a shared immersive experience and is the wildest nightlife experience across the country.

This unique fusion of a traditional British pastime blended into a wild social extravaganza has revitalised the concept for a new generation while staying relevant across the ages, offering nostalgic and exuberant celebrations. With rave rounds, dance-offs, group karaoke, and eccentric prizes ranging from Henry Hoovers to giant pink fluffy unicorns, Bongo's Bingo provides a dose of pure escapism.

Bongo's Bingo has announced three new Wigan dates

Since launching in April 2015, Bongo’s Bingo continues to define competitive socialising and is the most talked about night out in the country with millions of tickets sold.

The Monaco has been a very popular Wigan venue for it.

This year is set to be the biggest yet for the event, as it launches across the pond.

Co-founder and original host Jonny Bongo said: “Almost nine years in and it’s still surreal to reflect on our journey.

"We’re hyped to be getting stuck into 2024 and the biggest pinch-me moment of the year so far is embarking on our long-awaited venture to break America.

"We’re launching in New York with a run of three shows.

"We also have plans to perform at more festivals than ever before including our party sets at Snowbombing, Mighty Hoopla, The Cambridge Club and others.

"And right now, we’re super excited to have our Wigan’s April dates on sale at The Monaco.”

The dates are Saturday April 6, Friday April 19 and April 26 with shows in the afternoon and the evening.