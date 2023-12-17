Book your volunteering slot at Wigan Little Theatre!
WLT is proud of its success, which is wholly due the work of many wonderful volunteers.
For almost eight decades the theatre has been at the centre of Wigan’s cultural life, providing an amazing array of productions.
Theatre bosses say that volunteering is a great way of gaining experience and confidence and joining the team and building camaraderie is very fulfilling.
A WLT spokesperson said: “If you’re still in full time education, it’s a way of gaining news skills and experiences which you can add to your CV.
"If you are in work, it’s a great way of broadening your skill set.
"If you are seeking work, it’s way of developing skills which are easily transferred to the work-place.
"If you are retired, it’s the perfect opportunity to share your career skills and get out of the house.”
WLT is particularly seeking people to work on box office beginning in 2024, and if you’ve ever booked a ticket for yourself online, you’re well on the way to proficiency.
It also involves dealing with the public in person and on the phone and handling cashing up at the end of performances.
The theatre would ask people to volunteer for a couple of nights per production although they guarantee folk will want to get more involved!
Anyone wanting to have a chat about joining can email [email protected] who will put them in touch with the box office team.
For shows book at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or on the 24-hour telephone booking service – 0333 666 3366.
The box office is open for in-person purchases throughout productions.