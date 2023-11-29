There has been anger and sadness after high street chemist Boots announced it was closing one of its Wigan shops.

The outlet on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton – which also serves as a pharmacy – is scheduled to shut its doors for the last time on January 26.

Shoppers and a local councillor say it will be a sad loss to a bustling town centre, with fears voiced especially for elderly customers and those recovering from drug problems who will have to travel further afield.

Locals say the closure of Boots will be a sad loss to the community

Bizarrely the notice on the door of the shop informs customers that the next nearest Boots pharmacist will be at the Gerard Centre in Ashton-in-Makerfield: six miles away.

And yet there remain Boots outlets with pharmacies nearer than that at both Robin Park retail park (which is mentioned on the poster) and the Grand Arcade in Wigan.

Wigan Today has asked Boots for an explanation for the closure and a clarification on the Gerard Centre directions to make sure that other stores haven’t also been earmarked for closure, but so far we have received no reply.

Pemberton councillor Jeanette Prescott wondered whether the winding up of her town’s chemist’s was due to the amount of crime it had been suffering.

The notice in the window of the Pemberton Boots shop announcing its closure next month

She said that time and again, shoplifters had been snatching items and this had continued despite heightened security and police advice.

But more likely is that it is the latest victim of a programme of closures announced earlier this year which would see the shutters come down on 300 branches.

Coun Prescott said: “Whatever the reason, it’s very bad news for Pemberton.

"We’ve got a good little town centre going here and Boots will be sorely missed.

"The next nearest pharmacy will then be the one attached to the doctors’ at Sherwood Drive and that means further travel for people from Kitt Green and Orrell.

"I can see some older people, who may struggle transport-wise, or drug addicts who need their medication – having particular difficulties.”

Shopper Mary Weston said: “This is terrible news. I use Boots in Pemberton all the time. It’s a good little shop and it will be heartbreaking to see it go.