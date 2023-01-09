Borough family history society gathering to include a talk and AGM
The next meeting of Leigh and District Family History Society will take place at the Derby Room of Leigh Library on Tuesday January 17 at 7.30pm.
By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 8:27am
Following a very short Annual General Meeting, Tom McGrath will give a talk entitled Rags to Riches - The Life of Madam Radcliffe.
Tea, coffee and biscuits will be served and the entrance fee is just £1 for members and £2 for non-members.