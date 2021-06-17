Borough film group looking forward to community singalong screenings

Leigh Film Society is running screenings at Leigh Town Hall

Leigh Film Society is planning to relaunch in-person events in August with a number of screenings at Leigh Town Hall.

The not-for-profit organisation has teamed up with the North West Film Archive to show Leigh on Film, with celluloid footage of the town’s heritage.

The August programme is also a partnership with the council as part of Wigan Arts Festival.

Leigh Film Society says it is delighted to be welcoming cinema fans back to a live event for the first time in more than a year, even though there will still be some Covid-19 restrictions in place.

The group’s development director, Elizabeth Costello, said: “It feels so wonderful to be actually planning and getting things arranged rather than just sitting at home watching lockdown happen.

“It’s an escape to be booking things online and updating our website.

“It’s very exciting.

“We’re going to be very busy but that’s what we need, to get back to being busy.

“There are a lot of therapeutic benefits to watching a film, that has been medically proven.”

Elizabeth added: “The community singalongs are exactly what people need, events where they can come together and see each other.

“We’re obviously going to be Covid-compliant but we’ve all missed that connection.

“Singing is also proven to have benefits for health.

“The good thing about what we do is that it’s not just about sitting in an audience and watching a film, it’s about what we can do with film to campaign, raise awareness for good causes and support what is going on around us.”

History enthusiasts will have two chances to see old Leigh on film at the reopened Civic Square town hall, with two screenings at 2pm and 6pm on Friday August 13.

The community singalongs will take place on Mondays starting on August 2 and the film society has put together a feelgood selection of tuneful blockbusters to get toes tapping.

Grease, Mamma Mia, Mamma Mia Here We Go Again, The Greatest Showman, The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins are among the famous musicals that are on the programme, with audience participation heartily encouraged.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities at Wigan Council, said: “We are really pleased to have Leigh Film Society as part of the steering group for the 2021 Wigan Arts Festival.

“Their programme of singalong cinema and Leigh on Film will provide fantastic opportunities for communities in the borough to enjoy film in the wonderful setting of the newly refurbished Leigh Town Hall.”

Leigh Film Society is also looking to restart its programme of regular screenings at The Turnpike and begin showing films in the new community cinema it is building in Leigh Spinners Mill from September.

Due to ongoing Covid-19 regulations tickets are strictly limited for the August events and must be booked in advance.

For more details about all the forthcoming events visit www.leighfilmsociety.com