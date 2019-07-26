Brewing up for breast cancer

Two breast cancer survivors have raised more than £1,000 for charity in their latest fund-raising bid.



Kay Seddon and Lynne Higham, who have both battled the disease gave up their time and effort to raise money for Breast Cancer Care helped by family and friends.

Guests enjoy the event

The pair, who have done numerous fund-raisers in the past for cancer charities, including making a topless calendar entitled “For your Pies Only”, hosted a tea party this weekend.

Dozens of people attended and more than £1,000 was raised in total.

Kay said: "I want to thank Wigan businesses for their generous donations towards the event."

Guests turn out to Breast Cancer Care tea party

There were stalls and activities for everyone

A butler serves up some snacks